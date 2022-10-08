THE BIG STORY

Singapore will move into a new phase of living with Covid-19 when vaccination-differentiated safe management measures are fully lifted on Monday. Addressing the latest move in a Facebook post, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: "This means that vaccination has become our primary defence against the virus."

THE BIG STORY

The world is entering a new era of geopolitical disputes, which will bring more economic decoupling and fragmentation. Countries should not resign themselves to these challenges, but do whatever they can to steer the region towards peace and stability, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the FutureChina Global Forum.

WORLD

Six people are facing criminal charges over a football stadium disaster in Indonesia that killed 131 people at the weekend. The six suspects include three police officers and three people responsible for the match and its security, including the head of Arema FC's organising committee and one of the club's security officers, said the country's police chief.

SINGAPORE

From Jan 1, 2023, all employers must give their domestic workers at least one rest day each month that cannot be compensated with cash, the Ministry of Manpower said. The rest day can be taken on any day of the week. It can be taken as one full day or over two half days. This will allow workers to rest and form support networks.

SINGAPORE

To help Singapore retail brands grow, and to give them a leg up to diversify overseas, a refreshed strategy - the Retail Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025 - was announced on Friday. The ITM was put together by Enterprise Singapore, with help from key industry players, unions and other government agencies.

BUSINESS

Although unemployment here dropped in August compared with July, the increasing risks of an economic slowdown may dampen the labour market. Monthly figures for August showed there were 57,600 unemployed Singaporeans that month, almost 4,000 fewer than July's 61,500.