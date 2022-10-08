Six facing criminal charges over disaster

JAKARTA - Six people, including police officers and match organisers, are facing criminal charges over a stampede at a football game last weekend that killed at least 131 people, Indonesia's police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said.

He told a news conference on Thursday that the six include three police officers over their use of tear gas, the head of the organising committee and the chief security officer of the home club Arema FC. They face criminal negligence charges causing death, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence if found guilty.

Police said the club's officials had not complied with safety requirements and had allowed a crowd larger than the stadium's capacity, while stewards had abandoned the exits.

The police also said the exits where fleeing people escaped were too narrow to pass through, while the country's soccer association said some exits were locked.

The government has set up a fact-finding team to investigate the stampede in the Malang region of East Java.

The investigation comes as President Joko Widodo ordered an audit of stadiums across the country to make sure their security procedures are up to code, adding that "locked doors and steep stairs" were key factors in the incident.

Most of those killed after the match died of asphyxiation, caught in a panicked crush as they tried to flee after police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse a rowdy crowd.

At Al Fatih Mosque near Malang, an Islamic preacher led a tearful recital of tahlilan, or special prayers for the dead.

"Many of the supporters demand the case be immediately resolved so the souls of those who died can rest in peace," said 53-year-old soccer fan Widodo after joining the prayer.

Mr Widodo, who like many Indonesians uses one name, had been at last Saturday's match but left early.

Like many others who lost loved ones in the stampede, Mr Mochamad Munif, 47, was unable to comprehend how his 20-year-old daughter Lutvia Damayanti, who went to watch her first football match, had ended up dead.

"Why should it (the tear gas) be fired at the stands?" he asked. "While supporters such as my daughter were not at fault?"

He said the incident has reinforced his view that football matches in Indonesia cannot be held safely and the police cannot be trusted to guarantee that spectators come back alive.

