THE BIG STORY

The Moderna/Spikevax bivalent vaccine, which also targets the Omicron variant, will be available from Friday, three days ahead of schedule, with the Ministry of Health saying there are benefits to its early administration as cases are rising due to the XBB Omicron sub-variant. Pfizer's bivalent jab is still under evaluation.

WORLD

Visitors streamed out of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday after Japan began accepting vaccinated visitors from 68 countries without visas, ending almost three years of tighter border controls. The influx is partly driven by the yen's quarter-century lows against the US dollar, along with relatively tame inflation.

SINGAPORE

A 34-year-old doctor was charged in court after his alleged negligence during an aesthetic treatment caused a woman to die in 2019. Chan Bingyi is accused of administering EDTA to Ms Lau Li Ting, 31, intravenously when there was no need to do so, and "at too high a concentration and too quickly".

BUSINESS

The Biden administration's new restrictions on semiconductor exports to China will deal a serious blow to the country's ability to develop its chip industry, and could slow down development of its wider tech sector. The rules require licences for US companies to export certain chips to China.

INSIGHT

Oil prices spiked on news that oil cartel Opec+, led by its two largest producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, will cut production by the higher-than-expected two million barrels a day. Associate editor Vikram Khanna looks at how the price jump underlines the need for more short-term investment in fossil fuels.

LIFE

How to put your best foot forward

While it is beneficial to be more active, there are some pitfalls when it comes to overexerting yourself, especially if you go from having a sedentary lifestyle to a very active one quickly, said experts. Here are five injuries to look out, from stress fractures to tendinitis, and see how to reduce the risk of getting hurt.