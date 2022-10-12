Japan reopens borders, betting on tourism recovery boom

TOKYO - Japan began accepting vaccinated visitors from 68 countries without visas on Tuesday, ending almost three years of tighter border controls that kept tourists out of the island nation.

First-time and repeat visitors alike streamed out of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on the first day of the reopening, keen to take advantage of the yen's quarter-century lows against the US dollar, along with relatively tame inflation.

Mr Jerry Lin, a research scientist from Taipei, touched down in Japan for the eighth time. Although his flight - which was completely full - cost him about twice as much as it used to pre-pandemic, his Taiwan dollars now go much further, allowing him to book a 5-star hotel without hesitation. He had been planning his trip for months and was ready to shop.

"I only brought one suitcase with me, but will probably end up with two going back," Mr Lin, 35, said in Mandarin, sharing his plans to stock up on snacks and skincare products during the four-day trip.

The yen's weakness against the greenback was top of mind for Mr Scott Eaton and his wife Michelle, both 66, of Nevada. They plan to spend two months in Kyoto, where they both went to school in the 1970s. The Eatons were hanging on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's every word as they watched the yen weaken.

"The minute Mr Kishida said that the borders are opening for tourists to come in without agencies or registration or a visa, I immediately made my reservations to come," Mr Eaton said after clearing Customs at Haneda.

"At 145 (yen to the dollar), I'm like, oh, I haven't experienced that for decades," he said.

Not all tourists from the United States are in such a rush, the Eatons figured. Their fellow Americans have a range of competing destinations to choose from, he said.

"Coming here, you've got to wear a mask. You go to Europe, they are over that," he added.

Airline stocks were up in Tokyo on Tuesday as the first visitors arrived, with Japan Airlines rising as much as 3 per cent and ANA Holdings up to 2.7 per cent, while the broader Topix index declined as much as 2.1 per cent.

As one of the last remaining rich economies to reopen for tourism, there is anticipation of an economic lift that could eclipse the pre-pandemic travel boom.

Inbound spending could rise by 32 per cent to 6.6 trillion yen (S$65 billion) annually after a full reopening compared with 2019, according to a recent report by Goldman Sachs economists. Retailers, hotels and restaurants are all eager to regain the business they lost.

The country was at the peak of a tourism boom before the pandemic, with a record 32 million inbound visitors in 2019.

South Korea and Japan have agreed to double flights between Haneda and Seoul's Gimpo airport to 56 a week from Oct 30, South Korea's transport ministry said on Tuesday.

Despite the hype around the reopening of Japan's borders, the speed and scale of a tourism recovery remain difficult to gauge. Visitors from China, who accounted for more than a third of tourist spending before the pandemic, are still mostly restricted from inbound and outbound travel as part of the country's zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy.

"It's a big deal in itself that people from China aren't coming, as China was one of the top three inbound markets previously," said Mr Hiroto Ooka, representative director at Agoda International Japan.

