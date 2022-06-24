THE BIG STORY

More workplace safety and health (WSH) officers will need to be deployed to work sites as the authorities undertake a review of current requirements following a recent spate of accidents and deaths, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng. The review comes as the 27th workplace fatality this year was reported on Wednesday.

THE BIG STORY

Malaysia's Election Commission has started gearing up for the general election, conducting briefings for volunteers amid a push by key ruling-party politicians for the polls to be held this year. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, though, has said polls should not be held until spiralling inflation has been curbed.

WORLD

India's new military recruitment scheme, which has triggered violent protests (right), is aimed at modernising the 1.4-million-strong military and making it a leaner force. There is no disagreement on the need to cut down flab in the armed forces and take in younger recruits, but concerns remain over the scheme's implementation.

SINGAPORE

A staycation to celebrate her daughter's birthday ended with a trip to the hospital after the hotel room's glass shower door fell on Ms Suziyana Hamid and shattered, leaving her with cuts. The incident took place at Siloso Beach Resort on June 16 at about 4.30am, after a day of festivities on Sentosa to mark the daughter's 12th birthday.

BUSINESS

GlobalFoundries is set to create 1,000 jobs with the semiconductor giant's new manufacturing plant here on track to be operational next year. The firm yesterday moved its first tool into the plant, which is in its existing Woodlands campus. The new facility will include 250,000 sq ft of clean-room space and new administrative offices.

SPORT

Following two postponements, the Asean Para Games will make its return in Surakarta, Indonesia, from July 30-Aug 6. Singapore will be represented by 37 para-athletes, including archer Nur Syahidah Alim (left), who will be looking to defend her individual compound gold medal.