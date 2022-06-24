Birthday celebration ends with trip to hospital

A staycation to celebrate her daughter's birthday ended with a trip to the hospital when the hotel room's glass shower door fell on Ms Suziyana Hamid and shattered, leaving her with cuts across her body.

The incident took place at Siloso Beach Resort on June 16 at about 4.30am, after a day of festivities on Sentosa to mark her daughter's 12th birthday.

Ms Suziyana, 41, a senior executive in a local non-profit organisation, said the glass shower door came off its hinges as she pulled it open.

She put her arm up to protect herself as the glass door hit her and shattered. The shards cut her on the arms, hands, chest and scalp.

She said her daughter was shocked to see her in such a state and tried to console her.

"When she saw me crying, she said 'Ibu (mother), it's okay, you are okay'," Ms Suziyana said.

She was later taken to the hospital, where doctors and nurses picked the glass pieces out with tweezers.

She was given two days of medical leave.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it had received a call for help at Siloso Beach Resort at about 4.30am on June 16 and had taken a patient to Singapore General Hospital.

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), which oversees the resort island and is the hotel's landlord, said it takes the matter very seriously and will be looking into the matter, in e-mails seen by The Straits Times.

SDC representatives visited the hotel room while Ms Suziyana was in hospital. When contacted, the hotel declined to comment.

ST understands that the police are not investigating the matter.

Ms Suziyana said her husband Reduan Nordin, 41, who works in the construction sector and was also at the hotel, called the front desk for help after ringing the SCDF and a staff member delivered bandages to their room.

She said the hotel has not contacted them since she was discharged from the hospital.

Industry expert Victor Sia, the research and development engineer at SG Glass, said there are several reasons why tempered glass - often used in bathroom settings - might shatter.

This could be due to the inclusion of nickel sulphide, which could result in breakage even without impact, he said.

The door could also have shattered due to the hinges exerting high mechanical stress on the glass, he added.

The use of tempered glass is often necessary to meet impact and safety levels, Mr Sia said, adding that normal glass breaks into large shards, which pose a greater risk of injury.

Those who find themselves in a similar situation should try to evade the falling glass door and not attempt to stop its fall, he added.