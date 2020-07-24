No-fly zone days in lead up to NDP changed

SINGAPORE - The dates on which a no-fly zone will be imposed in the lead-up to the National Day Parade (NDP) have been changed partly due to alterations in parade rehearsal schedules.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had said that people were not allowed to fly unauthorised kites and drones over restricted areas on Saturday (July 25), such as in parts of Tuas, Ang Mo Kio and the Marina Bay area.

But they will now be able to because the no-fly zones have been moved a day to July 26 instead, from 8.55am to 11.30am.

The Aug 10 temporary restricted order has also been cancelled.

Other no-fly dates and times remain the same as previously announced. They are Aug 1 and 9, from 8.55am to 11.30am.

Each year, the authorities impose temporary restrictions during selected days over a certain area to ensure public safety and protect low-flying aircraft that are participating in NDP performances.

During the specified time periods, all unauthorised aerial activities, including kite flying, hoisting of captive balloons and the flying of unmanned aircraft, into and within the established area is prohibited.

Those who flout the rule can be fined up to $20,000 for the first offence under the Air Navigation Order. The maximum fine is doubled for the second offence, with a jail term of up to 15 months also possible for repeat offenders.

They may also be charged under the Air Navigation (101 - Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2020. This carries a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both for the first offence.

While in previous years, the restricted areas were mostly centred around the Padang, Marina Bay and parts of Bukit Merah, the no-fly zone has been extended to the heartland this year, following the decision to hold a more decentralised NDP due to Covid-19.

A map shared by the CAAS and the NDP2020 executive committee in June shows that areas from Tuas to Woodlands and Sembawang, as well as from Ang Mo Kio to Bedok, are included in this year's no-fly zone, making the restricted area much bigger than in the past.