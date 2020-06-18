NDP 2020: No kite and drone flying over most of Singapore on selected days

SINGAPORE - With National Day Parade drawing near, the unauthorised flying of kites and drones over much of Singapore will be banned on selected days in June, July and August.

The restricted area was mostly centred around the Padang, Marina Bay and parts of Bukit Merah in previous years.

This year, however, the no-fly zone has been extended to the heartland, where part of the parade will take place.

This follows the decision to hold a more decentralised NDP this year due to Covid-19.

A map shared by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the NDP2020 executive committee on Thursday (June 18) shows that areas from Tuas to Woodlands and Sembawang, as well as from Ang Mo Kio to Bedok are included in this year's no-fly zone.

This makes the restricted area much bigger than in the past.

No announcements have been made about what the public can expect in terms of performances in the heartland this year.

Details will be released at a later date.

Each year, the authorities impose temporary restrictions during selected days over a certain area to ensure public safety and protect low flying aircraft participating in NDP performances.

During the specified time periods, all unauthorised aerial activities, including kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and the flying of unmanned aircraft into and within the established area is prohibited.

Those who flout the rule can be fined up to $20,000 for the first offence under the Air Navigation Order. The maximum fine is doubled for the second offence, with a jail term of up to 15 months also possible for repeat offenders.

They may also be charged under the Air Navigation (101 - Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2020. This carries a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both for the first offence.

This year, restrictions will take effect during the following times:

June 25: 8.55am-11.30am

July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25: 8.55am-11.30am

Aug 1, Aug 9, Aug 10: 8.55am-11.30am