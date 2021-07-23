Nightlife business association calls for stronger penalties on errant operators in open letter

SINGAPORE - An association representing owners of nightlife businesses has urged heavier penalties on operators that flout rules, and will work with the authorities to clamp down on bad actors.

In a proposal outlined in an open letter on Friday (July 23), the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) also recommended that the 400 nightlife establishments that switched to the food and beverage sector last October come under police supervision, rather than that of the authorities overseeing food operations.

This is the third ring in its three-ring approach for cleaning up the sector.

The first would be to halt the Covid-19 transmissions that are spreading from KTV outlets, and the second is to offer help and elicit commitments from the 400 pivoted businesses.

The 300-member SNBA said its aim is to rebuild, revitalise and restart the Singapore nightlife sector with responsible operators, and see it out of its current challenges.

"In the past few weeks, the broad spectrum of nightlife has unfairly suffered for the wrongdoings of a handful of errant operators who run unlawful KTVs with unlicensed social hostesses," it said.

"We call only for an understanding that the KTV cluster is not representative of nightlife, not even close."

The cluster was uncovered on July 12, and has since ballooned to more than 220 cases.

It has also been linked to a cluster at Jurong Fishery Port, which surged past 570 cases on Friday.

The large number of cases led to Singapore reverting to a state of heightened alert, which has impacted many businesses, including those in the nightlife industry.

The first ring of SNBA's proposed approach, to eliminate the KTV cluster swiftly in the coming days, suggests reviewing hot-spot areas, imposing heavier penalties, and setting up a whistle-blowing platform for the public to report bad actors.

Such reports would be directed immediately to the authorities.

The second ring would to help the 400 nightlife businesses now operating as F&B outlets through new measures.

SBNA would reach out to landlords for support on rental waivers during the current suspension period.

It also wants these operators to undertake a new statutory declaration, and for major alcohol suppliers to develop an industry pledge promoting compliance, transparency and social responsibility.

But the biggest changes it has suggested are to recategorise the 400 establishments and make it compulsory to install security cameras on their premises.

"SNBA recommends a recategorisation of pivoted nightlife establishments so that they come under the supervision of the police again, instead of the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment," it said, adding that security cameras would allow "immediate entry access" by the authorities.

For the third ring of its proposed approach, the SNBA said a framework for nightlife operators had to be developed, and included a three-year vision for nightlife operations here.

"SNBA will continue to push for pilots for clubs, pubs and bars, which are necessary for the industry to restart," it said.

"After restrictions are fully lifted in the long run, there is a need to develop a framework for the nightlife operators and have a clearer definition of hostess licences and other licences to prevent underground behaviour."

As part of its three-year vision, the SNBA wants to position Singapore as a clean and safe clubbing destination.

It hopes to work with agencies to rebrand the industry, make training and certification mandatory for business operations, and have regulations for safety.

SNBA said it is committed to supporting the nightlife industry.

"There will be challenges ahead," it said.

"But by being vigilant and keeping safe, and with responsible practices, and staying together, our industry will emerge stronger through the united effort and collective commitment of all players in the ecosystem."