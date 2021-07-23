130 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 78 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE - There were 130 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Friday (July 23), including 78 cases connected to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

This brings the total number of cases in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, the largest here, to 638.

There were also six new cases linked to the KTV cluster. The cluster now has 227 cases.

Of the 130 locally transmitted cases, 64 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

There were 37 other linked cases detected through surveillance, as well as 29 new unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among today's cases are two seniors above 70 years old who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, who are at risk of serious illness.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, MOH added.

One of these cases was detected on arrival in Singapore, while two developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 63,924.

More details will be announced on Friday night, MOH said.