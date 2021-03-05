Orchard Road night club, Tiong Bahru eatery ordered to close over Covid-19 breaches

SINGAPORE - Night club Club Peaches in Concorde Shopping Mall and Tasty Loong, a Chinese restaurant in Tiong Bahru Road, have been ordered to close for failing to follow safe management measures, following stepped-up enforcement over the Chinese New Year period in February.

Invincible (BBCM), the operator of a noodle house in Boat Quay, has also been fined $14,000 after being found guilty of failing to ensure safe distancing measures and allowing the consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

The offences occurred on Oct 2 last year for which it was charged in court last month.

In a statement on Friday (March 5), the MSE said Club Peaches was found to have hired hostesses who intermingled with different groups of customers across multiple tables on Feb 26.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has issued an order forcing the operator to close for 20 days from Feb 27 to March 18.

This is the club's second offence, having previously been fined $1,000 for seating more than five people at one table during phase two and providing games to patrons on Dec 18.

Under the current Covid-19 temporary measures, food and beverage outlets are not allowed to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre.

Tasty Loong, on the other hand, has also been ordered to close by STB. It will be shut from Feb 25 to March 6 for allowing customers to vocalise the traditional lo hei greetings and failing to minimise physical interactions between customers and staff.

Also, 31 people have been fined $300 each for failing to observe safe management measures at parks and beaches on Feb 28. These breaches included gatherings of more than eight people at locations such as Esplanade Park.