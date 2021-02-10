Enforcement of Covid-19 measures will be stepped up at attractions over CNY weekend

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will deploy more safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs) and enforcement officers (EOs) to ensure that safe management measures are complied with at tourism businesses this Chinese New Year.

Operating capacity for attractions in Singapore remains capped at 65 per cent, and visitors are encouraged to book their slots in advance.

Ms Jean Ng, the STB's executive director for attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development, said: "We urge member of the public to cooperate with our SDAs and EOs, who are there to ensure the well-being of our community."

All attractions operators are required to implement safe management measures such as crowd control and rigorous cleaning and disinfecting regimes, particularly for high touch elements and good contact tracing capabilities, said Ms Ng. They should also have good contact tracing capabilities, she added.

For the first time, Jewel Changi Airport will be using a virtual queue management system at one of its more popular attractions to manage crowds during the Chinese New Year weekend. It is expecting more guests in view of the tighter home visitation rules, as well as from those out celebrating Valentine's Day on Sunday (Feb 14).

Visitors to its Manulife Sky Nets - Bouncing, can scan a QR code to receive a virtual queue number if the popular attraction is at full capacity. They can check out other attractions, shop or dine, and receive auto updates on their mobile phones of the status of the queue.

They will be notified when they can enter, and will have 15 minutes to make their way to the attraction for ticketed entry.

A Jewel Changi Airport spokesman added it will also deploy more manpower to ensure that visitors adhere to safe distancing measures.

Visitors who wish to spend their day at one of the Sentosa beaches this weekend will still need to make online reservations for entry.

A Sentosa Development Corporation spokesman added that those heading to dining establishments on the island are strongly advised to make reservations in advance.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is expecting crowds on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors who purchased tickets to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and S.E.A. Aquarium through authorised agents are required to make advanced reservations on the RWS website as part of the parks' capacity control measures. Walk-ins will not be permitted this weekend, a spokesman said.

Said the spokesman: "Since the reopening of RWS in phase two, we have deployed safe distancing ambassadors and attractions crew around the parks to ensure that visitors maintain safe distancing. During the festive season, we will continue to do so and remind visitors to remain in groups of eight at all times."

Gardens by the Bay will restrict entry to its Flower Dome to 1,040 visitors per hour, and 840 per hour for the Cloud Forest. Visitors are required to reserve their time slots online before visiting.

With the River Hongbao 2021 festival being held there this year, Gardens by the Bay has doubled its front-line and security staff at ticketed attractions from Wednesday to next Tuesday, said Mr Jason Khoo, director of attractions operations.

"We will assess the situation on the ground and are prepared to further increase the number of front-line and security staff if the situation calls for it," he added.



Research student Lee Wen Jie, 29, who was at the attraction on Tuesday when The Straits Times visited, said he was satisfied with the measures at the attraction.

"Everything here is under control. I can see there are staff stationed at every checkpoint and I feel safe."

Visitors at the Singapore Zoo also told ST on Tuesday that they were pleased with the safe distancing measures implemented there.

Said software engineer Mr Prayagmittal, 32, who visited the zoo with his family: "There are hand sanitisers everywhere and the washrooms are very clean."

He added that he might also take his family to USS over the long weekend but he is not worried about the crowds.

He said: "Singapore is handling the situation well. I believe that even with large crowds, Universal Studios Singapore will still be able to manage it well."



Lawyer Mailu Mizumoto, 46, who was also at the zoo, said she would also be visiting the Night Safari and USS this weekend with her family.

She said: "We are not worried about the crowds. I think it is very controlled. If it is crowded, we will just go home."

Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which operates the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park, declined to comment.