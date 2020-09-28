15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 6 imported and 2 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Sept 28), taking Singapore's total to 57,715.

They included two community cases, both work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also six imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, two of five new imported Covid-19 cases announced by MOH are permanent residents, while the remaining three are work permit holders.

The permanent residents returned to Singapore from India on Sept 15 and last Friday.

The work permit holders are currently employed in Singapore and arrived on Sept 15.

One arrived from Indonesia, while the other two arrived from the Philippines, MOH said.

All of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving the notice at dedicated facilities.

There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday, with no new community cases were reported.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 10 new coronavirus patients.

Related Story 2 permanent residents among 5 new imported Covid-19 cases

Six had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during their quarantine period. The remaining four cases were detected through surveillance testing.

Of the new cases, 93 per cent are imported or linked to known cases or clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing, MOH said.

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced on Sunday.

The dormitory cluster at 51 Paya Ubi Industrial Park was closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods, MOH added.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the same period.

With eight cases discharged on Sunday, 57,352 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Related Story Lessons from one million Covid-19 deaths

A total of 31 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 275 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 33 million people. More than 998,000 people have died.