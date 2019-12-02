New version of National Anthem tomorrow

The National Anthem is getting a new rendition by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra to mark the 60th anniversary of Singapore's national symbols.

The new rendition of Majulah Singapura will be broadcast on all radio stations at 11.20am tomorrow, 60 years after the national symbols were first unveiled. It will also be available for download on the National Heritage Board website for public use, including for schools and government agencies.

On Dec 3, 1959, the National Anthem was unveiled for the first time, along with the flag and the state crest.

It was last updated in 2001, when the current arrangement by Cultural Medallion recipient Phoon Yew Tien was adopted.

