New task force reviewing support for special needs, mental health conditions in legal system

The Inclusive Justice Taskforce will examine the support within the entire criminal justice process.

SINGAPORE - A new task force will review how the Government can better support people with mental health conditions and special needs within the criminal justice system.

This includes accused persons and victims of crime, who may have conditions such as psychosis, schizophrenia, autism and intellectual disability, among others.

On Jan 8, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said the Inclusive Justice Taskforce will examine the entire criminal justice process, from the pre-offending stage and criminal investigations, to court processes, sentencing and post-sentencing support measures.

They will also review existing measures, identify areas for improvement and propose potential reforms for the Government ’s consideration .

Minister for Law Edwin Tong first agreed to such a task force at the inaugural Access to Justice (A2J) Symposium in March 2025, which discussed legal challenges faced by people with invisible disabilities.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Law Eric Chua and veteran lawyer Peggy Yee, a vocal advocate for people with such disabilities , are co-chairing the 20-member task force.

Mr Chua said they have assembled a “strong collaborative team”, adding: “Work will be done to review current practices, identify gaps, and develop recommendations to address them.”

Ms Yee said individuals with mental health conditions and disabilities are often unable to advocate for themselves and would benefit from dedicated support in navigating the justice system.

“We look forward to working with the task force members to co-create practical solutions that support vulnerable individuals with empathy and fairness as they interact with the criminal justice system, whether they are accused persons, victims or witnesses,” said Ms Yee.

The Inclusive Justice Taskforce comprises individuals from a wide range of fields, including lawyers, policymakers, law enforcement officers, social service professionals, healthcare experts and caregivers.

Among its members are Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh, Chief Public Defender Wong Kok Weng, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation & Intelligence) Zhang Weihan, who is also director of the Criminal Investigation Department.

Leaders from the social service sector on the task force include Minds chief executive Kelvin Koh, SPD chief executive Abhimanyau Pal, and Rainbow Centre’s executive director Tan Sze Wee.

Also on the team are Dr Derrick Yeo, a senior consultant at the Institute of Mental Health’s department of forensic psychiatry, and Dr Chen Shiling, the founder of Happee Hearts Movement , a non-profit which advocates for good-quality healthcare for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Dr Lim Hong Huay - a paediatrician who founded non-profit CaringSG to support fellow caregivers of special needs children - and Mr Teo Weng Kie, managing director of law firm Securus Law, will represent caregivers’ perspectives on the task force.

This announcement comes after several past initiatives to support such individuals in the legal system, such as the Appropriate Adult Scheme for Persons with Mental Disabilities .

Launched in 2015, the scheme assigns trained volunteers to assist those with intellectual disabilities, autism or mental health issues through interviews with the authorities.

In the courts, the Mandatory Treatment Order was introduced in 2011 for offenders with psychiatric conditions to undergo treatment to address their conditions in lieu of time behind bars.

Ms Yee told The Straits Times that with the input of many agencies on the task force, they can be creative and think out of the box about meaningful new measures.

The lawyer, who chaired the organising committee for the A2J Symposium, said she has heard from caregivers that they are looking forward to solutions which could ease their burdens.

“I am full of hope,” said Ms Yee. “I would like them to have this same hope that something can and will be done for them.”