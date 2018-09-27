New NMPs appointed by President Halimah

Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu receiving her instrument of appointment to be a Nominated MP from President Halimah Yacob in a ceremony at the Istana yesterday.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Sakae Holdings chairman Douglas Foo Peow Yong (second from left), with his father, Mr Foo Kia Hee, and his wife, Madam Koh Yen Khoon, meeting President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, at the Istana yesterday.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The new cohort of Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) received their appointment papers yesterday, marking the start of a 2 ½-year term.

President Halimah Yacob presented eight new NMPs with their instruments of appointment in a ceremony at the Istana.

The eight are: Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, 26; Sakae Holdings chairman Douglas Foo Peow Yong, 49; Singapore Chinese Orchestra executive director Ho Wee San, 49; Professor Lim Sun Sun, 46; Roses of Peace founder Abbas Ali Mohamed Irshad, 29; social entrepreneur Anthea Ong Lay Theng, 50; Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore president Irene Quay Siew Ching, 43; and Associate Professor Walter Edgar Theseira, 40.

The ninth NMP, labour unionist Arasu Duraisamy, 50, did not attend yesterday's ceremony.

The new NMPs will be sworn in next week when Parliament sits.

A select committee chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin had picked the nine NMPs - the maximum allowed under the Constitution - from among 48 proposals.

The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 to provide more alternative voices in Parliament.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 27, 2018, with the headline 'New NMPs appointed by President Halimah'. Print Edition | Subscribe
