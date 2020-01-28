New logo and vision statement for President's Challenge

President Halimah Yacob launched a new logo and vision statement for the President's Challenge (PC) at the Chinese New Year Istana Open House on Sunday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the challenge.

The statement, Empowering Lives, Uplifting Communities, reflects a new phase of PC, where empowerment is now a key theme.

President Halimah said: "The focus of PC in the coming years should be to rally Singaporeans in empowering and uplifting the lives of the vulnerable in our community.

"Together, we can return the sense of purpose and dignity to those less fortunate, and give them the chance to contribute to society in their own, unique ways."

PC has raised over $200 million for more than 250 social service agencies in the past two decades since it was first started by former president S R Nathan as a fund-raising initiative.

It has included volunteerism and social entrepreneurship in recent years as different forms of giving back, said President Halimah.

"Empowerment is now a key theme across all three pillars of PC - whether it is in fund-raising, volunteerism or social entrepreneurship, the ultimate goal is to empower the beneficiaries so that we can help them change their circumstances for good," she added.