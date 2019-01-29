Istana open house on second day of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - The Istana grounds will be open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm next Wednesday (Feb 6), the second day of Chinese New Year.

President Halimah Yacob will be launching an Istana 150 Souvenir Series of Medallions and Flashpay cards during the open house, in commemoration of the presidential residence's 150th anniversary.

The souvenir series is a collaboration between the Istana and The Singapore Mint, and will comprise a range of exclusive silver medallions and card products featuring the architecture of the buildings within the Istana compounds and significant features of the Istana.

Visitors to the open house can also look forward to lion dance, wushu and brass band performances.

There will also be a display by Wildlife Reserves Singapore and Chinese calligraphy booths.

Those interested in the Istana's flora, fauna and biodiversity can sign up for the Nature Guided Walk.

In addition, there will be a guided tour of the Istana main building where visitors can view selected function rooms and collections of state gifts presented to the president and prime minister.

Related Story Istana Open House to be held at night for the first time next year as part of 150th anniversary

Related Story Singaporeans' photos of Istana wanted for 2019 celebrations

Visitors can also embark on a self-guided tour with the help of the Istana Garden Walk mobile app.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay a $2 entrance fee.

Visitors should enter the grounds via the main gate in Orchard Road.