New invention a plus for heart surgery, reducing trauma and hastening recovery

SINGAPORE - People undergoing minimally invasive heart surgery can look forward to having one fewer incision through their chest wall - reducing trauma for them.

An innovation - a flexible, miniature video camera - that passes through the shaft of an existing surgical instrument will replace an existing bulky camera system.

Invented by surgeons at National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS), this new equipment improves Singapore's state of the art healthcare scene.

Currently, minimally invasive heart surgery requires the use of endoscopic camera systems that are large and bulky.

This new system is much smaller and the camera and its cable are flexible, Associate Professor Theodoros Kofidis, head and senior consultant at the department of cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery in NUHCS, said.

Named the Endopsis system, this National University of Singapore-made system is undergoing clinical trials. Since July 2021, it has been used on six patients.

The Straits Times witnessed the sixth surgery on Jan 12 - a minimally invasive mitral valve repair surgery performed on a 69-year-old patient.

She was discharged in less than a week.

Mr Png Zhijie, 39, the first trial patient, was initially apprehensive when he was shown the equipment.

"However, after the doctors explained to me, I guess it was a no brainer... I was out from hospital by the sixth day after my surgery," the IT professional added.

The traditional method for heart surgery, called median sternotomy, involves cutting through the entire length of the chest bone, leaving the patient with a 20cm scar and restriction in movement and activity for some time.

Recovery includes the healing of the sternum, the bone in the middle of the chest.

With technological improvements in the 1990s, less-invasive techniques were developed, significantly reducing patient trauma, pain, scarring and recovery time.