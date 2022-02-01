39-year-old celebrates CNY with new lease of life after heart surgery

SINGAPORE - Mr Png Zhijie can put his heart into enjoying Chinese New Year festivities after obtaining a new lease of life last July.

The 39-year-old IT professional underwent surgery to fix a valve in his heart that was unable to close properly - a condition that he was diagnosed with about 10 years ago.

At that time, Mr Png was working in Shanghai when a doctor there noticed a whistling sound from his heart and advised him to get it checked.

He was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse - a heart condition caused by deformed valves.

Each time the heart pumps, blood flows back into the left atrium instead of being transported to the rest of the body.

If the condition is sufficiently severe, the blood could flow back into the lungs.

Over time, symptoms such as difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, as well as fatigue, are likely to worsen.

A physically strong and active man, Mr Png noticed that he was getting weaker and grew tired easily over the years.

“Normal exercises like carrying weights and doing chin-ups and cardio seemed a lot harder.

“My stamina was getting weaker as I tended to get breathless very easily.

“The recovery period to get back my breath was also much longer,” Mr Png told The Straits Times last week.