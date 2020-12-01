New HIV cases this year likely to dip below 300 for first time since 2003

SINGAPORE - The number of Singaporeans and permanent residents diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) this year is projected to drop below 300 for the first time in 17 years.

From January to October this year, there were 220 newly diagnosed HIV cases, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Tuesday (Dec 1), which was World Aids Day.

The last time case numbers remained below 300 was in 2003, when there were 242 cases.

HIV infections rose steadily since the first cases were reported here in the mid-1980s, hovering between 300 and 500 per year from 2004 to 2017.

Since 2012, however, when there were 469 new cases, there has been a general downward trend in the number of new patients with HIV infections.

Of the 125 reported in the first half of the year,90 per cent were male, and about four in 10 were aged between 40 and 59 years old.

The ministry also said 54 per cent had late-stage HIV infection at diagnosis, which is higher than the 49 per cent reported for the same period last year. Sexual intercourse remains the main mode of HIV transmission, accounting for 96 per cent of the cases. Homosexual transmission was the mode of transmission for 46 per cent of all cases, while 40 per cent were from heterosexual transmission, added MOH.

More than half of the cases reported this year were detected by HIV tests done in the course of medical care, while 15 per cent of cases were detected through voluntary HIV screening, down from 19 per cent last year.

The number of homosexuals and bisexuals who had their HIV infection detected through voluntary screening was almost twice that of heterosexuals.

MOH and the Health Promotion Board urged individuals at risk of HIV infection to go for regular testing, which can help diagnose patients at the early stage of infection.

MOH said persons engaging in high-risk sexual behaviour, such as having multiple sexual partners or engaging in casual or commercial sex, are strongly advised to use condoms to reduce their risk of HIV infection and other sexually-transmitted infections.

"With early and effective treatment, persons living with HIV can delay the onset of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) for many years and continue to lead an active and productive life," said the ministry.