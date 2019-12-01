Men accounted for most of the 275 cases of HIV reported from Jan to Oct this year

SINGAPORE - Male patients accounted for most of the new cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections this year, government figures showed.

In a joint statement on Sunday (Dec 1), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Promotion Board (HPB) said there were 275 HIV cases reported among Singaporeans and permanent residents from January to October this year.

Of 154 cases analysed in the first half of 2019, 95 per cent involved male patients.

Patients between 20 and 39 years accounted for 41 per cent of the cases, with those aged between 40 and 59 accounting for 40 per cent of cases.

About 49 per cent were diagnosed at a late stage, down from 53 per cent for the same period in 2018.

Most were exposed to the virus through sexual intercourse.

Of the cases, 53 per cent were transmitted homosexually, 38 per cent were from heterosexual transmission and 7 per cent were from bisexual transmission.

Among the newly reported cases, 55 per cent were detected by HIV tests done in the course of medical care, 20 per cent were detected during routine programmes of HIV screening while 19 per cent were detected through voluntary screening.

The rest were detected through other types of screening such as general health screening, and during medical checks for employment or insurance.

Thirty per cent of those who were exposed to the virus through homosexual or bisexual transmissions had their HIV infection detected through voluntary screening, compared to 4 per cent of heterosexuals.

In the statement, MOH and HPB said: "The most effective way to prevent HIV infection is to remain faithful to one's spouse or partner and to avoid casual sex and sex with sex workers.

"Persons engaging in high-risk sexual behaviour, such as having multiple sexual partners or engaging in casual or commercial sex, are strongly advised to use condoms to reduce their risk of HIV infection and other sexually transmitted infections."

The ministry and HPB urged individuals at risk of HIV infection to go for regular HIV testing available at polyclinics, private clinics and hospitals, which can help diagnose an infected person at an early stage.

There are also anonymous HIV test sites where personal details are not required when signing up for a HIV test.

With early and effective treatment, those living with HIV can delay the onset of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) for many years, continue to lead an active and productive life, and also help reduce the spread of HIV in the community, MOH and HPB said.

"Overcoming HIV/AIDS requires both individual and community effort. We can all do our part to create supportive environments to encourage individuals at risk to come forward to be tested early for HIV, and for those diagnosed to receive treatment," they added.

For more information on HIV prevention, visit www.healthhub.sg