New global platform to enhance transparency of carbon markets rolled out in S’pore

SINGAPORE – To build trust in carbon markets and enhance the transparency of the international carbon credit trade, a global platform consolidating data was launched on Wednesday.

Anchored in Singapore, the platform, known as the Climate Action Data Trust (CAD Trust), will create a decentralised record of data from major carbon credit registries.

Registries can be operated by governments, non-profit organisations or private companies.

Six registries, including major ones such as Verra, Gold Standard, American Carbon Registry and the Global Carbon Council, will be added to the platform by March next year. There are around 26 global carbon registries, which account for the bulk of carbon credit projects worldwide.

The CAD Trust – a joint initiative among the International Emissions Trading Association (Ieta), the World Bank and the Singapore Government, was launched at the Asia Climate Summit at the Marina Bay Sands on Wednesday.

In a recorded speech that was played at the event, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said transparency injects greater trust in carbon credit transactions, and is a “key ingredient” in the scaling up of carbon markets.

He noted that South-east Asia holds some of the most valuable carbon stock in the world, and anchoring the CAD Trust in Singapore has the potential to catalyse the development of carbon markets in South-east Asia.

He added that the CAD Trust could also reduce the risk of double counting – where the same carbon credit is issued more than once by multiple registries.

This is a result of the fragmented nature of carbon markets, where transactions happening outside of each registry cannot be captured, allowing more than one registry to claim carbon credits for the same forest conservation project, for example.

Mr Chandra Shekhar Sinha, adviser to the Climate Change Group at the World Bank, said a clear message from the COP27 climate summit last month is that countries need functioning market structures for carbon markets to achieve their climate goals.

Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries and firms can trade carbon credits – each representing a tonne of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere, or prevented from being emitted, which companies or countries can buy to offset their emissions. This allows them to decarbonise and cut emissions in a cost-effective way.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Dirk Forrister, president and chief executive of Ieta, said the CAD Trust would provide users with access to information on carbon credit transfers between countries – especially for credits that have corresponding adjustments.

The “corresponding adjustment” mechanism prevents the same carbon credit from contributing to both countries’ climate targets, which is crucial in ensuring that the credit has a material impact on cutting global CO2 emissions.