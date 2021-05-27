New gaming showcase at Consumer Electronics Exhibition to meet growing demand from gamers

SINGAPORE - Gaming products and devices are the main highlights at the Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE) Festival this year to cater to gamers who are spending more time at home as a result of the Covid-19 safe management measures.

The festival began on Thursday (May 27) via online and offline promotions, and will run for 11 days till June 6. It features a total of 28 participating exhibitors and more than 60 participating brands, including local brands such as Aftershock PC and StarHub.

Ms June Ng, the head of sales (tech sector) at the exhibition organiser, SingEx-Sphere Holdings, said: "The team noticed a growing demand and interest for gaming gadgets and devices based on consumer sentiments and feedback from the exhibitors, and thus wanted to explore this new segment to expand beyond consumer electronics goods and services."

Gaming aficionados may look under the "Gaming Room Must Have" category at the CEE website for key gaming products to upgrade their gaming sanctuaries and set-ups.

Some of the must-have products featured include the Dell G15 gaming laptop with the latest processors, powerful graphics, Game Shift technology and improved thermal design.

Consumers can also check out the Aftershock PC Forge 15X, which is touted as the ultimate gaming laptop with the latest 8-core Intel i7-11800H processor.

They may also purchase furniture to enhance their gaming experience. The Ichi (One) Collection from Omnidesk is a line of solid wood live edge table tops, which makes each table unique.

To top it off, consumers may also consider the Kraken Fossil Grey from Apol, an ergonomic chair that corrects one's sitting posture instantly and relieves even the slightest pain to help one focus better on one's task.

With any purchase from participating exhibitors till June 6, consumers can take part in a lucky draw for a chance to win a Philips soundbar, Invader Master Series PC and other prizes worth over $15,000. Keep the receipt for verification and register for the draw at the CEE website. The lucky draw closes on June 7 and winners will be contacted via e-mail or private message.

Consumers can also trade in their old gaming devices or electronics or repair old tech devices during this period. For more details or to get a quote online, go to this website.

A spokesman for SingEx-Sphere Holdings said it recommends that consumers opt for pick-up and drop- off delivery services where possible. All the arrangements will comply with the current Covid-19 safe management measures.