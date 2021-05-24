Hybrid online and offline format for Consumer Electronics Exhibition this year

SINGAPORE - The Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE) Festival will run in a hybrid online and offline format for the first time when it opens for 11 days on Thursday (May 27).

CEE has had to adapt its usual physical show at the Suntec convention centre because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, consumers can choose to shop online on participating exhibitors' own websites, or offline at their individual retail outlets or showrooms.

The participating exhibitors - such as Acer, Dell, Omnidesk, StarHub, Circles.Life, Harvey Norman and Challenger - will offer discounts of up to 80 per cent on consumer electronics and gaming peripherals.

New launches will also be unveiled during the festival, such as the Philips Fidelio B97 soundbar, the Prism+ Q55-QE television and, exclusive to the festival, the InvaderPC Gundam Edition Terrestrial PC.

Consumers can also trade in their old PCs, notebooks, tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles for an extra $10 to $25 on top of the regular rates offered.

Repair services for tech devices are available with pick-up and return options.

A lucky draw with more than $15,000 worth of prizes is being held in conjunction with CEE, which will run till June 6.

A digital brochure, the full list of participating exhibitors, and quotes for repairs and trading in devices are available on CEE's website.