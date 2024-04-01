New digital platform allowing banks to exchange information on suspicious customers launched

SINGAPORE - A centralised digital platform that enables banks to voluntarily share information with one another about suspicious customers was launched on April 1.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a press release on the same day the intent of Cosmic, which stands for Collaborative Sharing of Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing Information and Cases, is to aid the global fight against money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing, which includes the financing of weapons of mass destruction.

Announced in 2021, Cosmic was co-developed by MAS and six banks – DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, UOB, Citibank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank. They will be the ones to use the platform initially.

MAS said the sharing of information on Cosmic focuses on three key financial crime risks in commercial banking: abuse of shell companies; misuse of trade finance for illicit purposes; and financing that supports the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

It said legislation which set out the legal basis and safeguards for such sharing also comes into effect on April 1.

The Financial Services and Markets Act 2022 was amended in Parliament in May 2023 to set out the legislative framework for Cosmic.

MAS said the banks in Cosmic can share customer information with each other only if the customer’s profile or behaviour displays ‘red flags’.

It added the amended Act requires the banks to have safeguards to protect the confidentiality of information shared.

MAS said this will allow banks to share information on potential criminal behaviour while protecting the interests of most customers who are legitimate.

It added customers are encouraged to provide timely responses if requested by the banks to clarify their risk profiles or transactions, so the banks can make informed risk assessments.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an MAS spokesperson said legitimate commercial, personal, or business transactions should not trigger sharing on Cosmic.

She added it was not advisable for those on the list to be informed as this could alert potential criminals, causing them to cover their tracks, making it harder to disrupt their activities.

Highlighting the benefits of the new platform, Mr Adam Maniam the deputy head of the criminal law practice at Drew & Napier, said money laundering is usually carried out in a decentralised manner. And illicit funds are typically spread out across institutions and jurisdictions to reduce the risk of detection.

Mr Maniam added: “While Cosmic provides a good start to help combat money laundering and terrorism financing in Singapore, such illicit activities frequently involve cross-border transactions, which Cosmic may not be so helpful in detecting.”