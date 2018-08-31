New details of 2016 robbery at Standard Chartered Bank revealed

SINGAPORE - When he approached the bank cashier at the Holland Village branch of Standard Chartered Bank in 2016, robbery suspect David James Roach, 28, allegedly placed his right hand in a bag which he put on the counter.

The action, coupled with the hand-written note with the words, "This is a robbery, I have a gun in my bag", gave the impression he was holding onto something inside the bag, said court papers from the Westminster Magistrates' Court. This caused the cashier, 26, to fear for her life and she complied with his instructions on the note.

This was the scenario painted by judgment papers from the London court which revealed new details of the July 7, 2016, bank heist that Roach is accused of committing.

In the judgment on Wednesday (Aug 29), District Judge N. Tempia of the London court found that the requirements for Singapore's extradition request for Roach have been met. The case has been handed to Britain's Secretary of State to decide whether Roach is to be extradited.

In laying out factors favouring extradition in judgment papers, Judge Tempia said: "The offences for which Mr Roach is sought are serious, especially the robbery offence where Mr Roach threatens a cashier that he has a gun in a bag placed before her."

The papers also revealed Roach's note had allegedly contained information to the effect that he did not want any cash in $2 or $5 denominations and that the cashier should not raise the alarm and should put the money in a bag.

It also said Roach's movements were tracked via closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, and his identity was discovered through DNA from the room he had been staying at and a bank ticket stub.

Roach was traced to Changi Airport and he left Singapore at 1.46pm, a little over two hours after the alleged robbery around 11.20am.