New dean for NUS law faculty found in NUS itself after a global search

SINGAPORE - After a global search for a new dean for the Faculty of Law at the National University of Singapore (NUS), the role has been given to a long-time professor in the faculty itself.

Professor Andrew Simester, who has been with NUS' law faculty since 2006, will be taking over the reins in January next year from Professor Simon Chesterman, who has served as dean since 2012.

In a statement on Monday (15 Aug), Prof Simester said: "(I) look forward to collaborating with our students, colleagues, alumni and the wider legal community in Singapore to build on our success and aim even higher in the years to come," he said.

In March last year, NUS announced that Professor Hans Tjio was to take over as the faculty's dean. However, citing medical reasons, Prof Tjio relinquished the appointment two weeks after the announcement, sparking a global search for a new dean.

Prof Simester, who has held teaching positions in the University of Cambridge and University of Nottingham in England, currently teaches courses relating to criminal law and theory in NUS.

The New Zealander, who is a Singapore permanent resident, is well recognised in the field of criminal law. In 2007, he was elected to a fellowship at the University of Cambridge and has held the Edmund-Davies Chair in criminal law at King's College London since 2015.

The School of Computing in NUS will also be getting a new dean.

Professor Tan Kian Lee will take over from Professor Mohan Kankanhalli as dean from January next year.

Prof Tan was head of the NUS computer science department from 2014 to 2020.

His research focuses on issues related to managing and analysing big data, or complex data sets. He was a recipient of the NUS Outstanding University Researcher Award in 1998 and a co-recipient of Singapore's President Science Award in 2011.

Thanking the departing deans for their contributions, NUS president Tan Eng Chye said: "Under their able leadership, NUS Law and NUS Computing have established themselves as world-leading schools for highly talented students and staff from around the world. I am pleased that Simon and Mohan will continue to contribute to NUS in other important roles."

Prof Chesterman will continue to serve as David Marshall Professor of Law, Vice-Provost for educational innovation, and dean of NUS College at the university, while Prof Kankanhalli will continue his tenure as director of NUS Centre for Research in Privacy Technologies.

Prof Chesterman described his tenure as dean of NUS Law as "the best job" he has ever had.

"The opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in legal academia - and to teach the best students in the world - has been a privilege I'll never forget," he said.