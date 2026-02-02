New CPF safety switch, trusted contact notification services rolled out to curb scams

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The new CPF Safety Switch and Trusted Contact notification services are aimed at helping to safeguard members' savings.

SINGAPORE – Two new anti-scam measures have been rolled out to help CPF members safeguard their savings amid increasingly sophisticated scam tactics .

The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board on Feb 2 announced the launch of the Safety Switch and Trusted Contact notification services as an extra layer of security for CPF accounts.

The Safety Switch is a protective measure for CPF members aged 55 and above that aims to stop unintended transactions and prevent the loss of personal data if their SingPass is compromised, said the board .

When activated, it disables the member’s access to online services on the CPF website and mobile app, stops in-progress withdrawals and prevents all future withdrawals from the member’s CPF account, the board added.

This means all disbursements to the CPF member’s registered bank account will also be stopped.

All incoming CPF contributions and recurring payments to organisations for housing or insurance will remain unaffected, ensuring members’ CPF savings stay protected while minimising disruptions to their daily lives, said the board.

Eligible members may call the CPF hotline on 1800-227-1188 to activate the CPF Safety Switch.

The switch can be deactivated only in person at a CPF service centre or via the CPF hotline during operating hours. More information on the feature is available at cpf.gov.sg/safetyswitch

Members who do not intend to make withdrawals in the short term and wish to take a precautionary approach to safeguard their CPF accounts against potential scams can opt to activate the CPF Withdrawal Lock instead. More information on this feature is available at cpf.gov.sg/switchvslock

CPF members are currently notified via e-mail, SMS and/or CPF mobile app push notifications when they make transactions.

With the Trusted Contact notification service, members aged 21 and above have the option to appoint up to two trusted contacts, who will be notified when they make CPF lump-sum withdrawals for immediate retirement needs or updates to their daily withdrawal limit, bank account details and contact information.

Those appointed as trusted contacts should check with their appointers to confirm that the transactions made were authorised and legitimate when notified , said the board .

Those who suspect their appointers may have fallen victim to a scam are encouraged to advise or guide the member s to alert the bank to freeze affected bank accounts, reset their SingPass, activate the CPF Safety Switch and inform the board after lodging a police report.

CPF members retain full control over their accounts and can add or remove their trusted contacts at any time through the CPF website. The appointment process includes biometric authentication to verify the users’ identity and prevent unauthorised appointments.

Individuals appointed as trusted contacts serve only as an additional pair of eyes to monitor key account activity. They cannot view their appointers’ CPF account details beyond what is included in the notifications, nor can they transact on their behalf.

Trusted contacts also have no legal obligations or liabilities on behalf of the appointers , said the board .

The design of this feature limits potential misuse, added the board, and existing withdrawal safeguards are in place to protect CPF members. More information on the trusted contact notification service is available at cpf.gov.sg/trustedcontact

Scam losses in Singapore have crossed the $4 billion mark since 2020 , with at least $750 million lost in the first 10 months of 2025.

CPF members are reminded to remain vigilant against scam tactics, including calls and WhatsApp messages falsely claiming to be from the board.

“Calls from CPF Board are made only from 6227-1188, and we will never call using automated voice recording systems or any messaging apps such as WhatsApp,” it said . WhatsApp messages to members will be sent from CPF Board Text Us or CPF Board, with the blue verified tick, the board added.