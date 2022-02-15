New 'ATM' can validate self-swabbed ART for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A local start-up here has come up with an "ATM" - not for withdrawing cash - but to supervise and validate one's self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) for detecting Covid-19.

The machine, developed by medical supply company Digital Life Line, is set to be trialled with two private healthcare providers here - Raffles Medical Group and Fullerton Health - for its scalability, The Straits Times has learnt.

A spokesman for Raffles Medical Group said it is still exploring the feasibility of the project.

Similarly, a spokesman for Fullerton Health Group told ST that it is assessing the viability and deployment of the machine.

One of the machines has already been placed at Fullerton Health's testing centre at Raffles City.

To use the machine, users must first collect a test kit from their healthcare provider and then self-register by scanning their NRIC or passport at the kiosk. They must then scan the unique QR code on their kit for tagging.

Once registered, they can perform their test in front of the machine, by following the steps illustrated on the screen.

The machine's video camera will also record the entire testing process for auditing purposes if needed.

Digital Life Line's managing director and chief executive Eddie Chng told ST that the machine is also suited to supervise those taking a saliva ART, including the Pasport test, which was developed by Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore General Hospital and other institutions here.

The Pasport test is said to have a sensitivity rate of 97 per cent - in comparison to the 99.5 per cent of a standard polymerase chain reaction test - as the test has an added amplification step that improves its ability to detect the coronavirus from a saliva sample.

The test kit was licensed to Digital Life Line in December for commercialisation, and the company will be seeking approval with the Health Sciences Authority for use here.

"Even when the Covid-19 pandemic is over, the machine can still be used for other types of rapid tests, such as for influenza," said Mr Chng.