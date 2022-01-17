MOH conducting pilot for virtually supervised Covid-19 antigen rapid tests

SINGAPORE - Those who need to take a supervised Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) can now do so over video consultation with a private healthcare provider. The results will be sent to users of the service via SMS and e-mail as quickly as within four hours.

A pilot programme to assess the feasibility of real-time virtually supervised self-swab ARTs is being conducted, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times on Sunday (Jan 16).

MOH said it is looking into expanding the options to facilitate regular self-testing and to complement its existing network of physical test centres as Singapore transitions towards living with Covid-19.

The pilot programme involves healthcare start-up Doctor Anywhere, which launched its tele-ART service last Tuesday.

The service makes it more convenient for people returning on vaccinated travel lane flights to take their day three and day seven tests.

The results for virtually supervised pre-event and pre-departure tests are also valid, depending on the requirements of the destination countries.

To book a tele-ART appointment, members of the public must download the Doctor Anywhere app.

Doctor Anywhere charges $12.84 for the service, which does not include ART kits.

During the 30-minute consultation, the person taking the test will have to keep his video camera on and ensure that the ART kit is visible so that results can be verified by the swab supervisor.

Ms Ivin Yew, director of projects and strategy at Doctor Anywhere, told ST that precautionary measures are taken to ensure that Covid-19 test results are accurate.

For instance, before the test begins, users will be asked to check that all parts of the ART kit, such as the swab stick and testing reagent, are unopened.

The swab stick will also have to be inserted to a depth of about 2.5cm in the nostril.

Dr Raymond Ong, a senior doctor at Doctor Anywhere, told ST that it is hoping to serve 1,000 users in the first week of the launch of the tele-consultations. He hopes the service will be able to meet approximately 30 per cent of the demand for supervised self-swab ARTs.

Dr Ong said: "We see an acute need to make Covid-19 testing more widely available and accessible. For us to get back some sense of normalcy, it is important that we ensure testing is blended into our normal lives."

MOH said that the outcomes of this pilot will inform the licensing requirements and safeguards needed to ensure the veracity of test results from virtually supervised testing.