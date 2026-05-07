New air-con pickleball court to take over FairPrice outlet in Orchid Country Club

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Orchid Country Club said the FairPrice outlet in the club is closing after a 16-year run.

SINGAPORE – Pickleball enthusiasts can soon sweat it out in a new air-conditioned court that will take over the place occupied by supermarket outlet FairPrice, which will move out of Orchid Country Club in May.

Orchid Country Club, in a Facebook post on May 6, said the FairPrice outlet in the club is closing on May 11 after a 16-year run.

It said: “Moving forward, you and your kakis can now serve and dink your way through a game without turning into a puddle!”

The indoor arena will be open to both club members and guests , it added.

Orchid Country Club is one of four country clubs that will shut down for good by 2035. It is operated by NTUC through its entertainment and leisure arm, NTUC Club.

Pickleball is a fast-growing, low-impact paddle sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis played on a small court with a lowered net.

Speaking in Parliament on March 5 , Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said the authorities will build 50 new multi-purpose courts over the next five years to cater to the growing number of people playing popular sports like pickleball and badminton.

The Straits Times has contacted FairPrice and NTUC Club for more details.