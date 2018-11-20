New $80m Seletar terminal opens

Travellers flying to Seletar Airport now have a spanking new $80 million terminal that opened yesterday.

Built to handle up to 700,000 passengers a year, the facility will provide more space for private and business jet traffic, and free up capacity at Changi Airport for larger planes.

The terminal has two sections - for scheduled commercial flights and business aviation. The business aviation wing opened yesterday.

From Dec 1, Seletar will also handle all scheduled turboprop flights here, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said. For now, only Malaysia's Firefly operates turboprops at Changi.

Firefly, which has yet to inform its customers of the move, said: "We will move to Seletar Airport for sure. As to when that will happen, we are still in the midst of settling some issues internally and with CAG."

