All Seletar operations shift to $80m new terminal

All operations at Seletar Airport have moved to a new $80 million passenger terminal, pulling the shutters down on the old facility which started handling civil flights 50 years ago.

The new terminal comprises one section for scheduled commercial flights and another for business aviation, involving passengers travelling on chartered business flights and private jets.

The business aviation wing opened yesterday, said Changi Airport Group (CAG), which manages both Changi and Seletar airports.

From Dec 1, Seletar Airport will also handle all scheduled turboprop flights in Singapore, the airport operator said.

Currently, only Malaysia's Firefly operates turboprops at Changi Airport. It offers 20 daily flights at Changi Airport - to and from Subang, Ipoh and Kuantan.

But with two weeks to go before the announced shift to Seletar, the airline has yet to inform its customers of the planned move.

A spokesman for Firefly told The Straits Times that no final decision has been made. "We will move to Seletar Airport for sure. As to when that will happen, we are still in the midst of settling some issues internally and with CAG.

"We hope to be able to finalise everything by Wednesday. In the meantime, we will continue to sell tickets for our flights to Singapore. Our customers are the main priority and we will inform them of any changes."

Firefly passengers, who now pay $47.30 in airport fees and levies at Changi, will pay $29 when the airline moves to Seletar.

The new Seletar development is meant to provide more space for Singapore's private and business jet traffic to grow, and free up capacity at Changi Airport for larger planes.

In a Facebook post, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that with the opening of the new terminal, all passengers, including those on chartered and private jets, will enjoy bigger and better facilities and an easier transition from airside to landside.

"A lot of hard work has gone into ensuring that the new Seletar passenger terminal is in tip-top condition," he added.

To prepare for the opening, extensive trials involving over 2,000 participants have been carried out since June, the airport operator said.

Spanning 10,000 sq m, the new two-storey terminal is designed to handle up to 700,000 passengers a year. In the departure area, there are four check-in counters, six immigration lanes, two security screening stations and a gate-hold room - where passengers wait to board their flight - big enough for about 200 passengers.



Seletar Airport's new terminal spans 10,000 sq m and is designed to handle up to 700,000 passengers each year. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The business aviation centre has a separate drop-off area, as well as a dedicated check-in and lounge area. On the second floor, there are facilities where passengers can conduct meetings.

Mr See Seng Wan, general manager of Seletar Airport, said the new facility will provide better comfort to passengers and visitors "in a pleasant terminal that is easy to use".

He said: "With the new facilities, we look forward to providing a new level of travel experience to our passengers at Seletar Airport."

Since 2008, the airport has seen several enhancements, including the lengthening of its runway, the construction of a new control tower and fire station, a doubling of the number of parking stands, additional taxiways and upgraded aircraft parking aprons.