NETS warns public against scam e-mails asking for outstanding parking payment

NETS advised those who receive e-mails requesting payment for outstanding parking charges to ignore and delete them.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM HYE ORRORR/FACEBOOK

Wong Man Shun

SINGAPORE – If you receive an e-mail claiming to be from NETS asking for payment for outstanding parking charges, do not respond to it.

In a Facebook post on Jan 7, NETS advised people who receive such e-mails to ignore and delete them immediately.

The electronic payment service provider added that it will never request personal or financial information via e-mail.

A Facebook user shared one such e-mail he received in the Professional PHV Drivers Singapore group on Jan 6.

The e-mail requested that the user log in to the NETS app or virtual CashCard portal to settle an outstanding payment.

It also said the user could contact NETS’ customer support on 6265-8000 for assistance. But that number is not listed as a customer service hotline on NETS’ website.

In its Facebook post, NETS reminded users to verify a sender’s e-mail address and look out for unusual requests.

Users should also avoid clicking on suspicious links and not reveal personal data when in doubt.

Users may contact NETS’ hotline on 6274-1212 or 6229-7200.

