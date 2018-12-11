Needy kids have ball of a time at SPH party

Reuben Tan, 10, from Care Community Services Society enjoying a game at a lunch party yesterday hosted by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

He was among 160 beneficiaries from charitable organisations and their caregivers who were treated to games and a buffet spread by SPH, which is in its 13th year of collaboration with The Boys' Brigade in the Share-a-Gift project.

SPH staff and management adopted and granted about 300 wishes, contributing gifts worth about $20,000, for children from eight charitable organisations, including Singapore Children's Society, Marymount Centre and Life Community Services Society.

About 40 SPH employees volunteered at the party, helping out with the games, serving food and handing out the gifts to the children in the company's auditorium.

The Share-a-Gift project is a national community service project organised annually by The Boys' Brigade in Singapore, and is supported by the National Council of Social Service and Ministry of Social and Family Development.

