Festive cheer for kids in need at SPH's Share-a-Gift party

While other children had asked for toys, sport shoes, skateboards and headphones from the Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift project this year, Muhammad Aiman Alfian, 10, asked for milk powder for his five-year-old sister.

He received three tins of it yesterday. Asked what he would have wanted for himself, he said: "I am happy for her. If my sister didn't need the milk, I would have wished for a soccer ball."

Aiman was among 160 beneficiaries and caregivers at a year-end lunch party organised by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which is in its 13th year of collaboration with The Boys' Brigade in the Share-a-Gift initiative.

He was there with fellow beneficiaries from CareHut@Jiemin, one of the school-based student care centres of Care Community Services Society (CareHut) that cater mainly to children from low-income and single-parent families.

The party in the SPH News Centre auditorium in Toa Payoh included food, games and gifts for the children.

The staff and management of SPH contributed gifts with an estimated value of $20,000 and granted about 300 wishes for people from eight charities. They included beneficiaries from CareHut, as well as others from Marymount Centre, Singapore Children's Society and Life Community Services Society.

Mr Shenton Sng, 51, gave four pairs of in-line skates to the cause. The vice-president of human resources was one of 39 SPH employees who helped out at the party.

Ms Chin Soo Fang, SPH's head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility, said: "It's the tireless enthusiasm and active participation of our colleagues, as well as the heartfelt gratitude of the different beneficiaries, that keep us going year after year."

The Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift project is a national community service project organised annually by The Boys' Brigade in Singapore. It is supported by the National Council of Social Service and Ministry of Social and Family Development.