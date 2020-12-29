Nearly 4m plastic bottles and cans collected in recycling initiative with more opting for no rewards

SINGAPORE - More Singaporeans have been recycling this past year, and many do not need to be enticed with rewards.

A rewards-based recycling programme saw close to four million beverage containers collected by its 50 vending machines islandwide, since the initiative's launch in October last year.

The Recycle N Save initiative, developed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and F&N Foods, also found that more recyclers opted for non-monetary rewards and about one in five of them chose the "No Reward" option when they dropped their empty cans into the reverse vending machines.

"These findings suggest that there is greater environmental awareness among users and recycling habits are starting to form among members of the community," said NEA and F&N Foods in a joint statement on Tuesday (Dec 29).

The 50 vending machines comprise two types - one that dispenses a FairPrice discount coupon after a certain number of drink bottles or cans has been deposited, and one that offers four different types of vouchers.

For every 20 containers deposited into the single-reward vending machine, a person will receive a 20-cent FairPrice discount coupon. For every 10 containers deposited into the multi-reward vending machine, recyclers can choose to redeem a 50-cent ActiveSG credit, 10 points from CapitaLand's rewards programme, five Sentosa Fun Pass tokens, or a free 30-minute ride from bicycle-sharing firm Anywheel.

The FairPrice vouchers remain the most popular reward option, but a sizeable number of users have been opting for the "No Reward" option that is available in the multi-reward vending machines, said NEA and F&N.

The nearly four million containers collected since October 2019 translates to about 200 containers collected from each vending machine every day. A one-year pilot in 2018 with three vending machines deployed saw over 55,000 containers collected, a rate of about 50 per machine per day.

Since the full roll-out of all 50 vending machines in June this year, the collection rates for both single-reward and multi-reward vending machines have increased steadily every month, with more preferring to use the latter.

The vending machines islandwide are found in places such as Our Tampines Hub, Tiong Bahru Market, and Yishun Park Hawker Centre.

Under The Recycle N Save initiative's school education programme introduced in March, five primary and secondary schools had vending machines that did not dispense any rewards. Despite the closure of schools during the circuit breaker period, over 20,000 drink containers were collected over the first run of the programme that ended last month.

Those five schools included Elias Park Primary School and Nanyang Girls' High School.

The school education programme's second edition that will run from Jan 4 to May next year will involve a new batch of five schools including Assumption English School and Dunman High School.

As part of the Government's continuing efforts to manage packaging waste, it announced in March that a Deposit Refund Scheme will be introduced for beverage containers by 2022, to spur the recycling of these items. Under the scheme, consumers get a refund when they return used beverage containers to producers via designated return points.

Since July this year, producers of packaged products, as well as retailers such as supermarkets, are required to record the amount of packaging that they put into the market alongside their products each year, and must submit their first report next year.

As the use of reverse vending machines is one of the common collection channels in similar schemes abroad, NEA said it will build on the experiences of the Recycle N Save initiative in developing a Deposit Refund Scheme framework for Singapore.