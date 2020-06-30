More rewards for recycling at 50 smart reverse vending machines across the island

SINGAPORE- Those wishing to recycle used bottles and cans and receive a non-monetary reward in return will be able to do so using smart Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) located island-wide from Tuesday (June 30) onwards.

Previously, the public could only get Fairprice discount coupons from some of the RVMs that were rolled out last year.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday that these changes were made in response to feedback from the public that protecting the environment and not rewards is what motivated them to recycle.

Fifty RVMs were progressively rolled out starting last October and can be found in popular locations such as schools and shopping malls. They are part of a Recycle N Save initiative led by the NEA and food and beverage company F&N and supported by FairPrice.

CapitaLand, Sport Singapore, Sentosa Development Corporation and Anywheel have now also joined the initiative as partners, according to NEA's Tuesday announcement.

Sixteen RVMs will continue to be single-reward, dispensing a $0.20 FairPrice discount coupon for every 20 containers deposited.

Five RVMs which were placed in primary and secondary schools in March do not offer rewards, so as to nurture recycling habits amongst students from a young age.

Using the remaining 29 machines, users can receive rewards including ActiveSG credits which can be used at sporting facilities, Sentosa Fun Pass tokens, free rides on Anywheel bicycles and STAR$ (CapitaLand reward points).

They can opt for one of these rewards for every 10 empty plastic or aluminium drink cans deposited at these machines. Users of most of the newer machines may also choose not to receive any reward.

Over 2.4 million plastic drink bottles and aluminium drink cans have been collected from the machines currently in operation.

"We hope to build on the growing momentum towards recycling to reach out to more households in Singapore and to make recycling more convenient for the public," said the NEA.

The initiative will go towards the NEA's goal of fulfilling the Sustainable Singapore Blueprint. Launched in 2015, the plan aims to increase Singapore's national recycling rate to 70 per cent by 2030.