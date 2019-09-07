NEA to take action against man who threw soiled diaper onto car at Tampines Mall

SINGAPORE - A man who was caught on video tossing a soiled baby diaper onto a car at the Tampines Mall carpark will soon have to deal with the authorities.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Sept 7), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said it would be taking action against the man for littering.

The man was caught in the act by an in-car camera that happened to be rolling inside the car. The car owner Jonathan Lee, who subsequently reported the matter to the NEA, posted the video on Facebook on Aug 24.

In the video, the man can be seen collecting the soiled diaper from a person inside his car and throwing it onto the back of Mr Lee's vehicle before driving off.

In its post, NEA said: "Everyone needs to play his part to keep Singapore clean by binning his litter responsibly."