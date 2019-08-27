NEA investigating man caught on camera throwing soiled diaper on car in Tampines

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) is investigating a man caught on camera for allegedly throwing a soiled baby diaper onto a car at Tampines Mall's carpark last Saturday (Aug 24).

The video, believed to be captured on a rear view in-car camera of the vehicle where the diaper was thrown, was posted online by Facebook user Jonathan Lee last Saturday.

Mr Lee claimed that the man had thrown the diaper on his vehicle and he lodged a report with NEA regarding the incident.

In the video, the man is seen collecting the soiled diaper from a person inside his car and throwing it onto the back of Mr Lee's vehicle.

He then enters his own car before driving away from the scene.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, NEA said it was aware of the video that was circulating online.

A spokesman for the agency said that it had received feedback regarding the incident.

"We have taken a witness statement and are investigating the incident," she said.

"We would like to remind the public that littering has environmental consequences, and keeping our environment clean by not littering is a gracious and socially responsible thing to do."