NEA lifts suspension on Tung Lok at Singapore Expo

The National Environment Agency (NEA) lifted the suspension on Tung Lok Millennium's catering kitchen at Singapore Expo yesterday, 62 days after the restaurant group was hit by a food poisoning outbreak.

The NEA said in a statement it is satisfied that the measures to rectify the food hygiene lapses have been implemented, and operations at the kitchen at 1 Expo Drive can resume.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), NEA and Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority had earlier concluded joint investigations into the food poisoning incident, with 190 cases reported between Nov 19 and 21 last year.

The cases were traced to the consumption of food prepared at Tung Lok's premises catered for an event. No one was hospitalised and a majority of the victims had recovered by the time the MOH was informed of the outbreak, the NEA statement said.

The NEA suspended Tung Lok's operating licence on Nov 23 to protect consumers from public health risks.

Investigations identified several hygiene lapses and poor kitchen habits, including not providing soap for hand-washing and the improper use of ice-dispensing utensils for ready-to-eat ice.

An environmental swab taken from the table where the bento boxes were packed also tested positive for the Bacillus cereus bacteria, which can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

Tung Lok complied with NEA-stipulated measures during its suspension period, such as disposing all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items.

It also cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment, utensils, work surfaces and toilets.

The restaurant group also submitted its plans to ensure that good hygiene standards are observed during food preparation, the NEA said.

These measures include providing soap for hand-washing, proper use of ice-dispensing utensils for ready-to-eat ice, and ensuring that its staff practise good food and personal hygiene at all times.

Staff who handle food have also since attended and passed the Basic Food Hygiene training course again.

This was part of an enhanced Food Hygiene Officer scheme announced last month, which requires these officers to undergo re-training and pass the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course before a suspended eatery can get its operating licence back.

The NEA said Tung Lok has appointed a new Food Hygiene Officer at Singapore Expo, and the person has gone through and passed the WSQ course.

The agency said it has also issued a warning to Tung Lok, on top of the 62-day suspension.

It will keep the caterer under close surveillance to ensure that it adheres to its food safety and hygiene plans.

In the statement, the NEA also reminded members of the public to be cautious about their food preparation practices, as food poisoning can also happen at home.

For health-related queries, the public can contact the MOH on 1800-225-4122.

