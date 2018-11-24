NEA suspends TungLok Catering at Singapore Expo after several fall ill

SINGAPORE - The catering arm of well-known restaurant group TungLok had its licence at the Max Atria at Singapore Expo suspended on Friday (Nov 23) after several people reportedly fell ill from eating food prepared at its premises.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a notice on its website on Friday that it is working with the Ministry of Health and Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority to investigate multiple cases of gastroenteritis traced to the consumption of food from TungLok Catering at 1 Expo Drive.

Gastroenteritis is an intestinal condition that can be caused by a virus or a bacterial infection, with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

NEA said the suspension of TungLok Catering's licence, which is in the interest of public health, will be until further notice.

According to the Singapore Expo website, TungLok is one of its in-house catering service providers.

In the notice, NEA said that all food handlers working at TungLok Catering are required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The agency also reminded food operators that they should observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

"NEA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act," it said.

Those who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments should call NEA's 24-hour contact centre at 1800-225-5632 with details for follow-up investigations.

The Straits Times has contacted TungLok for more information.