Public warning system to be sounded twice on National Day as flag is raised, Pledge recited

SINGAPORE - The public warning system will be sounded twice on National Day, with the second time at 8.20pm, as Singaporeans all over the island get up on their feet to recite the National Pledge.

The first sounding on Aug 9 will take place at 10.30am, and will coincide with the raising of the state flag at multiple locations islandwide, as Singaporeans rally together to sing the National Anthem.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force advised the public not to be alarmed when it sounds the system for about 20 seconds each time.

More information on the public warning system and how the signal sounds like can be found at https://www.scdf.gov.sg/home/civil-defence-shelter/public-warning-system

