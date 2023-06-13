PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 20

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver 2023’s National Day Rally speech on Aug 20, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Tuesday.

It will be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

At 2022’s National Day Rally, PM Lee announced the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalised sex between men, with Singapore upholding and safeguarding the institution of marriage.

He also announced the easing of indoor mask-wearing requirements, with the nation in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic then, and called on Singaporeans to be mentally ready for disruptions to the region’s stability as well as economic challenges.

At the rally, PM Lee detailed plans for 150,000 new homes to be built in Paya Lebar following the relocation of Paya Lebar Air Base, as well as the development of the upcoming Terminal 5 at Changi Airport and Tuas Port.

