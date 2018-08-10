National colours with a creative twist: What ministers, MPs wore to NDP 2018

SINGAPORE - Red, white, patterned and striped.

Ministers and members of parliament (MPs) turned up for Singapore's 53rd birthday bash donning national colours with a creative twist.

President Halimah Yacob inspected the military parade in a matching red headscarf and button-down long-sleeved top, and a pair of cream-coloured pants.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong went with a simple red top, but with eye-catching details. Sporting an unconventional cutaway collar, Mr Lee's shirt had white highlights and buttons that were arranged interestingly in pairs.

Mr Baey Yam Keng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, gave a modern twist on the all-white get-up which has become synonymous with People's Action Party politicians.

Mr Baey, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, wore an otherwise pristine top overlaid with a series of red stripes, geometrically arranged and of uneven thickness.

Some of his male colleagues also wore shirts with interesting details.

A group of them donned shirts designed by renowned Singaporean batik painter Sarkasi Said.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin is one of the 10 to wear Mr Sarkasi's shirts this National Day.

Mr Amrin, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health, also wore a batik shirt designed by Mr Sarkasi for 2016's NDP.

His shirt this year has a white base, overlaid with a boldly executed red pattern of orchids, our national flower.

"It's our way to honour our local artistic giant. A simple, humble man with amazing talents," Mr Amrin said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo went for a white, short-sleeved dress with clean lines and a pair of sporty, flat-soled shiny silver-white sneakers.

Ms Tin Pei Ling, currently MP for MacPherson, wore a white dress underlined with intricate red lace in a floral pattern.

The expectant mother also carried off a white capelet with a cheongsam-inspired collar that was finished similarly with red lace.

The MPs from the Workers' Party all opted for red tops matched with black pants, with the exception of party chief Pritam Singh who wore a pink checkered shirt.