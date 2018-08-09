NDP 2018: Performances come together from the land, skies and water for the parade

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s annual birthday bash has begun in full swing with the Marina Bay Floating Platform serving as the perfect platform for the National Day Parade to utilise the land, water and skies, in the various performances and displays.

On Thursday evening (Aug 9), the 25,000-strong crowd was greeted by show hosts Ebi Shankara, Joakim Gomez, Nadiah M. Din, Sonia Chew and Gurmit Singh, who rallied them in cheers and games in anticipation of the evening's festivities.

The hosts were joined by iconic and lovable Singapore mascots Captain Green, Nila the Lion, Sharity Elephant, Singa the Courtesy Lion, Water Wally and Teamy the Bee, who ambled on stage to the delight of everyone at the float.

As part of the drive to make the parade more interactive, paradegoers were encouraged to pen down something about themselves to complete the "I am..." message, on the placards in their funpacks.

For the first song of the evening, spectators were treated to a rousing performance by home-grown band MICappella who sang a medley of National Day songs including Singapore Town, Count On Me Singapore and We Are Singapore.

As the band sang its last note, everyone's attention was directed to the skies as a Super Puma appeared some 1,800m above the floating platform.

For the first time ever, paradegoers got to witness the naval combat divers from the Republic of Singapore Navy execute a free-fall jump for the parade.

Donning their operational gear and dive fins, the eight divers glided swiftly from above and into the waters surrounding Marina Bay.

But that was not the only spectacular free-fall paradegoers got to see, as soon after, the crowd favourite Singapore Army's Red Lions arrived on a C-130. They then swooped in from a height of 3,800m in their new wingsuits, before landing effortlessly on the platform.

The parade and ceremony segment kicked off immediately after with the military tattoo consisting of more than 560 participants, the largest ever for the parade. This was followed by the march-in of the 33 contingents, with the segment led by parade regimental sergeant major, Master Warrant Officer Tay Ban Heng and parade commander Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Shawn Ingkiriwang.

The combined schools choir also made a comeback for the celebrations after a five year hiatus. Made out ofThe choir of 220 secondary school students, the choir led the crowd in National Day favourites such as Chan Mali Chan and Munnaeru Vaalibaa.

The platform was also filled with loud cheers and shouts at the arrival of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob, who was attending her first parade since taking office in September last year.

Following the national anthem and the state flag flypast, all eyes were once again trained to the skies for the aerial display by the Republic of Singapore Air Force. The flypast and display involved a total of 26 aircraft, including helicopters, fighter jets and transport planes – the biggest airforce contingent to fly over Marina Bay.

Just as the sun had set, the show segment began with Act 1 - Our People, Our Home, which saw singer Joanna Dong performing ‘My Island Home’. The soulful rendition came against the backdrop of a mass dance by 600 performers from the Institute of Technical Education who donned various costumes to represent Singaporeans from all walks of life.

They were also joined by 200 participants from organisations like Sembcorp, Nanyang Polytechnic and Changi Airport Group, who were also there to symbolise the diversity and unity of Singapore.