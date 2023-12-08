Myanmar junta revokes passports held by some Singapore PRs

SINGAPORE – Madam May Kyaw was headed to Bangkok in August when she was stopped at Changi Airport.

“I was flying to Bangkok to meet a friend and when passing through immigration, the officer told me that my passport was invalid,” said the 50-year-old Myanmar national and Singapore permanent resident (PR).

“I renewed it only in December 2022, so it was supposed to expire only five years later, in 2027.”

Madam May Kyaw, who has been living here since 2008 and runs a shop in Peninsula Plaza, is among at least three Singapore PRs from Myanmar who have had their passports invalidated by the junta, The Straits Times has learnt.

Madam May Kyaw said she believes she was targeted as she is a supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD).

A general election in November 2020 saw NLD and its leader, Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, returned to power, winning 86 per cent of seats in a landslide victory.

But in February 2021, the military declared a state of emergency, claiming that the results were fraudulent and launching a coup d’etat. Ms Suu Kyi and other NLD leaders were detained.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman from Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) told ST on Nov 30 that the shadow government is aware that Myanmar embassies under the control of the military junta are targeting citizens living abroad for their political views.

He confirmed that the Myanmar Embassy in Singapore had nullified the passports of three Myanmar citizens living here, and added: “Their actions include denying passport extensions for certain Myanmar citizens living abroad or revoking and invalidating certain Myanmar citizens’ passports, without offering prior notifications or valid justifications.

“It is possible that numerous other citizens may have faced similar revocations by the embassy. Beyond Singapore, we have also received reports from Myanmar citizens in various countries regarding their passport issues.”

Madam May Kyaw said she knew of a Singaporean PR who was flying back to the Republic from a work trip in Vietnam when he found out that his passport was invalid. He could not re-enter Singapore.

“This is not right, for a government to bully their people. People are afraid and worried that the same thing might happen to them,” Mdm May said, adding that it is hard for her to accept that she cannot travel freely now.

“I am now hoping for the military to get out so that I am able to travel and return home again,” she said.

ST has contacted the Myanmar Embassy in Singapore for comment.

In response to ST’s media queries, Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint statement: “For Singapore permanent residents and long-term pass holders who are already in Singapore, the invalidation of their travel document does not affect their continued residence or employment in Singapore.