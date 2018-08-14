My Turf: Balestier stall's one of the oldest durian sellers in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Combat Durian, a stall located next to the Goh Chor Tua Pek Kong temple in Balestier, has been around for more than 50 years.

Photos of their customers including local actors and radio DJs, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and even Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat are plastered all over the walls at the stall at 249, Balestier Road.

"There are too many to put up all," said Mr Ang Seck Puan, 78.

He is known to durian-lovers for coining catchy durian names - Sultan Durian after D24, and King of Kings or "wang zhong wang" after the highest quality mao shan wang durians from Gua Musang, a town in Malaysia.

Among major durian suppliers in Malaysia, he has earned a reputation for being extremely picky.

He told The Straits Times in Mandarin: "If they give us bad quality ones, I'll tell them not to come the next day."

"I'm very strict about quality, and that's how we ensure three generations of customers keep coming back."



A wall of pictures at Combat Durian featuring celebrities who have visited the stall. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



He started out selling vegetables in 1957 when he was 17, but decided to sell mainly durians in 1965.

He said they were cheap then. "One durian used to be about 50 cents."

Now, many customers pick the mao shan wang durian as their favourite, for its rich, creamy taste and intense aroma.

During the peak durian season around June, it would cost about $15 per kg, down from $25 per kg usually.

Because of the reduced price, the stall would see snaking queues. Mr Ang carries laminated photos of such scenes in his wallet.

In order to secure the best quality durians when he first started, he had to travel to Malaysia every day when he first started the stall, to find suitable suppliers and build good relationships.

"I had to rent a small lorry and drive to Muar in Johor every night, to see the supplier's durian farms and choose the best quality durians," he said.

He would leave Singapore at around 10pm to be among the first to hand-pick the thorny fruit at 6am.

"I wanted to be able to choose, instead of taking the leftovers, the bad quality ones. The durians need to have a good smell, and a hearty bitter taste, yet still buttery and sweet, that I like - that our customers like," he said.



An employee at Combat Durian displays a mao shan wang durian. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



His daughter, Linda Ang, 52, still samples durians from every batch they get from their suppliers. She took over the running of the stall seven years ago.

But Mr Ang still turns up almost every day. The stall opens at noon, and closing times can range from 10pm to midnight.

Through word-of-mouth, the stall's reputation grew.

Customers flocked from Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Korea, even the United States and Europe, armed with bags to pack boxes of vacuum-sealed durians in cooler bags. The stall gives the bags for free.

The vacuum seal hides the strong smell, said Madam Ang, eliminating the need for the fruit to be wrapped in newspapers and coffee powder, like most stalls do. She introduced the idea seven years ago.

Mr Ang added that some foreign customers would buy up to 20 boxes with each box holding around 1.8kg of durian flesh from around 6kg of durians. Each box cost between $150 to $200.

Mr Ang said he dropped out of primary school when he was 12 to support his 14 younger siblings.

His father, who worked in a newspaper printing company, made about $300 a month, which was hardly enough to support the 15 of them through school.

"I left school to help him in the newspaper company. That's why I don't know how to speak well."

Proof of that, he said - Combat Durian got its name as it was how he pronounced "come back".



Customers eating durian at Combat Durian on Aug 1, 2018. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



"But I like working, so I eventually set up my own stall in a market. It's good for me as I'm someone who likes to be busy. I'm so old already but I don't want to retire, because I can't sit still."

Said a customer who wanted to be known only as Madam Tan, 70, a homemaker: "I have been coming here for 31 years, and they never disappoint."

Pointing to the four boxes she bought, she said: "I always buy the mao shan wang - it has the bitterness and creaminess that I like, that I can't find anywhere else."