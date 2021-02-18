THE BIG STORY

Continued support for wages, costs in aviation

An $870 million support package for the hard-hit aviation sector will increase wage subsidies to 50 per cent for local workers for another six months, the Ministry of Transport said yesterday. The wage subsidy is subject to a cap of up to $4,600 of gross monthly salaries. Part of the support package will also go to cost relief.

Experts: Kranji woodland key connector for animals

The Kranji woodland area along the rail corridor that was mistakenly cleared is of strategic importance as a connector for animals to reach other areas, said nature experts. The Kranji woodland area connects the Mandai Mangrove area to other nature areas such as the Central Catchment area and the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

WORLD

Trump lashes out at McConnell amid feud

Former president Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, signalling a growing feud between the two most senior Republican voices after the party lost the White House. Mr Trump's statement sought to paint himself as the best person to lead the Republican Party.

WORLD

French lawmakers pass Bill to fight extremism

France's National Assembly has approved a law to fight extremism and "Islamist separatism" that the government bills as a riposte to religious groups attempting to undermine France's secular traditions, with 347 lawmakers voting in favour, 151 against and 65 abstaining.

SINGAPORE

Children's dietary habits linked to behaviour: Study

Poor eating and nutrition habits in young children were found to be significantly linked to behavioural problems such as acting out or anxiety, data collected by researchers from the National University of Singapore has shown. The longitudinal study aims to study factors that affect child development.

SPORT

Body cams to be used for high-element activities

Camp operators plan to use body cameras to enhance safety at high-element outdoor activities, in the wake of a teenager's death. The footage can be monitored remotely in real time so lapses can be communicated to instructors straightaway, as well as reviewed in accidents to determine what went wrong.